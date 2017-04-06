UKPSC APO (Pre) Exam 2016: Results, Cut Off, Interview Marks Declared; Check Now

New Delhi: The Uttarkhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the Results, Cut off marks and Interview marks of the APO (Pre) 2016. The aspirants can check their results now from the official website of UKPSC. The results have provided in the official website, http://www.ukpsc.gov.in.
UKPSC APO (Pre) Exam 2016 Results, Cut Off, Interview Marks: How to check
Follow these steps to see your results:
Step One:
Go to the The Uttarkhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) official website; ukpsc.gov.in
Step Two:
Click on the recent updates
Step Three:
Click on "06-04-2017 - Result, Cut off Marks & Interview Marks of APO (Pre) Exam -2016 (Under
Section/Module :Results)"
Step Four:
See your results, cut off marks, interview marks
The UKPSC has also declared the result, cut off marks and interview marks of Lecturer Economics (General Cadre) Govt. Inter college-2014 today in the official website. Those candidates who have applied and appeared for the exam in this recruitment can check their results from the official website of UKPSC.
