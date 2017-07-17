UGC Sets New Qualifying Criteria For NET

University Grants Commission (UGC) has set new qualifying criteria for deciding the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam result. In a written reply to a Lok Sabha question Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, has mentioned about the new criteria of the Commission. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the exam conducting body of NET, on behalf of the UGC will release detailed official advertisement on 24 July. Online application process will continue till 30 August. This year, the July session exam of NET has been cancelled. CBSE UGC NET 2017 will be held on 5 November

Top 6% of the candidates who take the exam (all three papers) and score minimum 40% aggregate marks (at least 35% aggregate marks for candidates belonging to social groups viz., Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer)/ People with Disabilities) will be eligible for Assistant Professor.

'Out of the total number of candidates qualifying for NET for Eligibility for Assistant Professor, the candidates who have applied for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), shall form the consideration zone for JRF. The available fellowships will be awarded as per merit by following the extant reservation policy of the Government of India.'



