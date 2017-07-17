UGC Sets New Qualifying Criteria For NET

Top 6% of the candidates who take the exam (all three papers) and score minimum 40% aggregate marks (at least 35% aggregate marks for candidates belonging to social groups viz., Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer)/ People with Disabilities) will be eligible for Assistant Professor.
'Out of the total number of candidates qualifying for NET for Eligibility for Assistant Professor, the candidates who have applied for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), shall form the consideration zone for JRF. The available fellowships will be awarded as per merit by following the extant reservation policy of the Government of India.'
