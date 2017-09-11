UGC NET 2017: Last Date To Apply Online Today

The application process for National Eligibility Test (NET) will end today. UGC NET is conducted by CBSE for selection of candidates for JRF and/or for Assistant Lecturership.

New Delhi:  The application process for National Eligibility Test (NET) will end today. UGC NET is conducted by CBSE for selection of candidates for JRF and/or for Assistant Lecturership. The official notification for CBSE UGC NET 2017 was released in August. According to the notification released by CBSE, the pattern of UGC NET remains the same, however, the shortlisting criteria of the exam has been changed. Instead of the top 15% candidates, now only top 6% candidates would be considered qualified in NET, which caused uproar among students.

This year onwards, UGC NET exam will be conducted only once in a year instead of twice. 

Candidates wiling to apply should follow the steps given below:
Step One: Go to the official website of CBSE UGC NET 2017, cbsenet.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the "Fill Application Form - Login for Image Correction - NET November 2017" link on the homepage
Step Three: Complete the application process
Step Four: Pay the fee

The last date to submit application fee is September 12, 2017. Candidates would be allowed to correct particulars in their application form from September 19 to September 25, 2017. The admit card for successful applicants would be available on the official website in the third week of October.

