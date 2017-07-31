CBSE To Release Official Notification For UGC NET 2017 On August 4; Application To Start On August 11

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the official notification for UGC NET November 2017. The board was slated to release the official notice on July 24, 2017, however the board fell short on the timeline. A recent update on the official website for UGC NET to be conducted by CBSE shows the official notice release date as August 4, 2017. This is in addition to the change in exam date which was earlier shown as November 19 but later preponed to November 5.
As per the website, the online application for UGC NET 2017 will begin on August 11, 2017 and will continue till August 30, 2017. The last date to pay application fee is August 31, 2017.
The eligibility criteria to appear for UGC NET remain the same as previous years. UGC NET holds immense importance not just because it qualifies a candidate for assistant professorship but has also become a pre-requisite for enrolment to a PhD program.
This year CBSE has also made Aadhaar mandatory for the applicants. Candidates, except from the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya, must have a valid UID in order to apply for the exam.
The constant change in the timeline is sure to frustrate students planning to appear this year for the exam. The students are still dissatisfied by the decision to conduct UGC NET exam only once a year instead of the previous practice of conducting the exam twice a year. The move was proposed by CBSE to HRD Ministry in April this year. The decision was accepted by the ministry leaving students flabbergasted.
