UCIL Recruitment 2017: Apply For Manager, Trainee And Other Posts

EMAIL PRINT UCIL recruitment 2017 New Delhi: Job notification has been released by the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL). Vacancies are available in various posts at UCIL for its existing units in Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and upcoming projects in India. Candidates have to submit typed application form in the prescribed format of UCIL. Only those candidates who satisfy the eligibility criteria set by UCIL shall apply for the recruitment. The last date for submission of application is 24 March 2017. Format of the application form can be downloaded at the official website of UCIL at uraniumcorp.in. Other details can be found below.



UCIL Recruitment 2017 Highlights



Vacancies are available for Chief Manager (Accounts), Chief Superintendent (Electrical), Manager (Accounts), Additional Controller of Stores, Dy Controller of Stores and Purchase, Assistant Manager (Medical Services), Assistant Manager (Accounts), Assistant Controller of Stores & Purchase, Assistant Security Officer, Management Trainee (Personnel/ Accounts/ Environmental Engineering/ Control Research and Development) and Fire Officer.



Eligibility criteria varies for each of the post mentioned above. However graduates, postgraduates, CA candidates are suggested to go through the official notification. For fire officer post, matriculates and those with diploma in fire fighting/ fire safety (2 years experience) are eligible to apply.



Candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification.



Interested candidates should send the application along with a recent passport size photograph, self attested copies of matriculation certificate for date of birth and all relevant documents along with application fee of Rs 50 (SC/ST/PWD & Female candidates are exempted from payment of application fee).



Click here for more







Job notification has been released by the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL). Vacancies are available in various posts at UCIL for its existing units in Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and upcoming projects in India. Candidates have to submit typed application form in the prescribed format of UCIL. Only those candidates who satisfy the eligibility criteria set by UCIL shall apply for the recruitment. The last date for submission of application is 24 March 2017. Format of the application form can be downloaded at the official website of UCIL at uraniumcorp.in. Other details can be found below.Vacancies are available for Chief Manager (Accounts), Chief Superintendent (Electrical), Manager (Accounts), Additional Controller of Stores, Dy Controller of Stores and Purchase, Assistant Manager (Medical Services), Assistant Manager (Accounts), Assistant Controller of Stores & Purchase, Assistant Security Officer, Management Trainee (Personnel/ Accounts/ Environmental Engineering/ Control Research and Development) and Fire Officer.Eligibility criteria varies for each of the post mentioned above. However graduates, postgraduates, CA candidates are suggested to go through the official notification. For fire officer post, matriculates and those with diploma in fire fighting/ fire safety (2 years experience) are eligible to apply.Candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification.Interested candidates should send the application along with a recent passport size photograph, self attested copies of matriculation certificate for date of birth and all relevant documents along with application fee of Rs 50 (SC/ST/PWD & Female candidates are exempted from payment of application fee).Click here for more Jobs News