TSTET 2017 On 23 July, Download Admit Cards Now

Admit cards have been released for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET) 2017 scheduled to be held on 23 July. Candidates who have applied for the test can download the admit cards at tstet.cgg.gov.in. TSTET 2017 will be conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State in 31 districts. The exam will be held to select eligible candidates for the post of teachers for classes 1 to 7 in schools in the State. Application process for the same had started in the month of June

Admit card can be downloaded using candidate ID, reference ID, date of birth and mobile number.

The hall ticket for the same would be available for download from July 17. Both paper I and II will be of 2 and half hours duration and will carry 150 marks.

General candidates would need 60% and above marks to pass in TET. BC candidates would need 50% and above marks to qualify TET and SC, ST, and PH candidates would need 40% marks to qualify TET.



