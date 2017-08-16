TSPSC Recruitment 2017 To Begin, Notification Awaited, Close To 85000 Vacancies To Be Filled

New Delhi: On the occasion of India's Independence Day, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the government is all set to fill up close to 85000 jobs. Unfurling the National Flag at the historic Golconda Fort, K Chandrasekhar Rao also said about the 'World Industrialists Forum' meeting which is scheduled to be held from 28 November 2017 at Hyderabad. The forum, he mentioned, will graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and will continue till 30 November 2017.
The newly formed State, then, had promised for one lakh jobs; as of today 1,12,536 posts have been created added the Chief Minister. Appointments have been made for 27660 posts so far.
Adding more about the World Industrialists Forum, he said, industrialists from all over the world will join the forum to exchange their views and offer help to budding entrepreneurs. The government is making all efforts to make the conference a grand success so that the name and fame of Telangana will spread all over, he said.
Official notification for the recruitment announcement made, will be notified at the official website of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC), tspsc.gov.in.
Meanwhile, candidates who are ready to appear for recruitment examinations, scheduled for 27 and 28 August, should go through the exam guidelines. Taking the exam schedule of Staff Selection Commission into consideration, TSPSC has changed the exam dates for the recruitment examinations schedule for 12 and 13 August.
(With Inputs From PTI)
