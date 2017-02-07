TSPSC Recruitment 2017 In Gurukul Ashram Schools: More Than 7000 Vacancies; Know Details

EMAIL PRINT TSPSC Recruitment 2017 In Gurukul Ashram Schools: More Than 7000 Vacancies; Know Details New Delhi: On Monday, Telengana State Public Service Commission announced a windfall for women in the teachers' recruitment of 7,306 vacancies in all residential schools (which also known as Gurukul Ashram Schools) in Telangana. According to a report published in The Hindu newspaper, about 80 per cent of the vacancies announced in this recruitment in the residential schools are reserved for women candidates of the state. The organizations cover in this recruitment will be social welfare, tribal welfare, BC welfare, minority welfare and general institutions. The vacancies may cover all the teaching positions in the physical education, art, craft, music, and librarians, staff nurses as well.



Vacancy Details in Telangana State Public Service Commission recruitment for Gurukul Ashram Schools



TGT Maximum vacancies: 4362

TGT Reserved for women: 3328



According to The Hindu, all the 6 Physical Director posts are kept for women and the recruitment in music department will be done completely for women candidates as 179 out of 197 notified posts are reserved for them. Among 256 librarian posts, 194 are given to women and among the 533 staff nurse vacancies, 393 are reserved for for women. Out of the 43 craft teacher posts, 35 will be for women.



Telangana State Public Service Commission Recruitment for Gurukul Ashram Schools: Important Dates



Application kicks off: February 10, 2017

Application process ends: March 4



Telangana State Public Service Commission Recruitment for Gurukul Ashram Schools: How to Apply Go to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission

Click on the relevant link there

Enter the required details

Submit Telangana State Public Service Commission Recruitment for Gurukul Ashram Schools: Selection Process



The recruitment process will happen in two levels: Screening test for all common applicants for shortlisting Computer Based Test (CBT) Candidates are requested to check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission Recruitment for more updates.



Click here for



