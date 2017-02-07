TSPSC Recruitment 2017 In Gurukul Ashram Schools: More Than 7000 Vacancies; Know Details

Vacancy Details in Telangana State Public Service Commission recruitment for Gurukul Ashram Schools
TGT Maximum vacancies: 4362
TGT Reserved for women: 3328
According to The Hindu, all the 6 Physical Director posts are kept for women and the recruitment in music department will be done completely for women candidates as 179 out of 197 notified posts are reserved for them. Among 256 librarian posts, 194 are given to women and among the 533 staff nurse vacancies, 393 are reserved for for women. Out of the 43 craft teacher posts, 35 will be for women.
Telangana State Public Service Commission Recruitment for Gurukul Ashram Schools: Important Dates
Application kicks off: February 10, 2017
Application process ends: March 4
Telangana State Public Service Commission Recruitment for Gurukul Ashram Schools: How to Apply
- Go to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission
- Click on the relevant link there
- Enter the required details
- Submit
The recruitment process will happen in two levels:
- Screening test for all common applicants for shortlisting
- Computer Based Test (CBT)
