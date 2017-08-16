TSPSC Recruitment Exam 2017: Major Changes In Schedule, Check Details Here The exam dates have been changed by the Commission due to the examinations of the Staff Selection Commission scheduled on the same days and on the request of candidates.

Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct major recruitment examinations in August 2017. The exam dates have been changed by the Commission 'due to the examinations of the Staff Selection Commission scheduled on the same days and on the request of candidates.' Details of the changed exam schedule can be found at tspsc.gov.in. News has been going around for a massive recruitment process to begin in the State. As reported by some sections of the media, the recruitment process will open up vacancies close to 2345 in various departments. As reported by PTI, on the occasion of India's Independence Day, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said



As of now, no official update is available on the website tspsc.gov.in, yet. Government job aspirants are urged to monitor the website for timely updates about the vacancies, exam pattern, eligibility criteria and other details of the recruitment.



Recruitment exam for Deputy Surveyor post will be held on 20 August 2017 and the exam for Inspector of Boilers, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Assistant Executive Engineers will be held in the next week (27 and 28 August 2017).



Candidates should note that the examinations that were scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 August 2017 have been postponed to 27 and 28 August 2017.



Hall tickets for the examinations will be uploaded by the Commission on the website 7 days before the date. Candidates who had applied for Deputy Surveyor posts can download their hall ticket now for other posts it will be available as per the norm mentioned above.



Job News



