Government Job Opportunities At Telangana, Official Notification Released For More Than 2000 Posts Online registration will begin on 21 August 2017.

Vacancy Details

Selection Process

Exam Dates

How to apply

The buzz around massive job recruitment under Government of Telangana has been the trend since 70th Independence Day. On the occasion of India's Independence Day, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the government is all set to fill up close to 85000 jobs . The newly formed State, then, had promised for one lakh jobs; as of today 1,12,536 posts have been created added the Chief Minister. Appointments have been made for 27660 posts so far. Recently, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released job notification for different posts at the official website tspsc.gov.in.: 1857 posts in Forest Department (EFS&T): 90 posts in Forest Department (EFS&T): 67 in Forest Department (EFS&T): 2 posts in Insurance Medical Service: 43 posts in Insurance Medical Service: 6 posts in Director of Medical Education (HM&FW Department): 33 posts in Director of Medical Education (HM & FW Department): 10 posts in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (HM & FW Department): 205 posts in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (HM & FM Dept) in the State of TelanganaTSPSC will conduct written exam (computer based or offline OMR based) and interview and /or other tests as per the requirement of the post, for selecting candidates. The exam will be held in October 2017.Forest Beat Officer, Forest Section Officer, Forest Range Officer: 12 September 2017Assistant Physiotherapist, Civil Assistant Surgeons, Lecturers in Radiological Physics and Physicist, Dental Assistant Surgeon: 8 October 2017Tutor: 14 October 2017Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialists: 22 October 2017'Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves as per the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC. Those who have registered in OTR already, shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR.' The last date for submission of application for Forest Beat Officer, Forest Section Officer and Forest Range Officer is 12 September: it is 15 September for other posts.The Commission will conduct recruitment examinations on 27 and 28 August for posts notified earlier.Click here for more Job News