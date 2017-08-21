TSPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 1857 Forest Beat Officer In Telangana

Important Dates
Commencement of online application process: August 21, 2017
Last date to apply online: September 12, 2017
Tentative exam date: October 29, 2017
Admit card download: Seven days before the exam date
Eligibility
As mentioned before, applicant should have an intermediate degree or passed 10+2 examination from a recognized board.
The lower age limit for the post is 18 years and the upper age limit is 31 years.
There are also certain physical requirements for the post which applicants can check in the official notification for the recruitment.
Application Process
Before applying for the posts, candidates will need to register themselves as per the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC. Those who have already registered in OTR already can apply by logging in to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR.
To complete the OTR registration, candidates would need the following data:
- Aadhar number
- Educational Qualification details i.e., SSC, Intermediate, Degree, Post Graduation Etc. and their Roll numbers, Year of passing etc.
- Community/ Caste Certificate obtained from MEE-Seva/ E-Seva i.e. Enrollment number and date of issue for uploading in OTR.
Click here for more Jobs News