TSPSC Pollution Control Board Hall Tickets Released; Download Now

New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the hall ticket for the recruitment examination for the Assistant Environmental Engineer, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Junior Assistant and Technician in the notification no. 12/2017 which was published for various categories of posts in Telangana State Pollution Control Board (general recruitment). The hall tickets are available for download at the official website of TSPSC.
Submission of online applications for this post started on February 12 and concluded on March 25.
In these categories, the Assistant Environmental Engineer exam will be held on May 14 while Junior Assistant cum Typist, Junior Assistant and Technician exam will be held on May 13.
TSPSC Pollution Control Board Hall Ticket For Assistant Environmental Engineer, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Junior Assistant and Technician: How To Download
The candidates who have applied for TSPSC Pollution Control Board Assistant Environmental Engineer, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Junior Assistant and Technician can download their hall tickets following these steps:
Got to the official website of TSPSC
Click on the links:
"Hall Ticket Download for Notification No:12/2017 Pollution Control Board (General Recruitment) for (01-Assistant Environmental Engineer). Exam Date : 14/05/2017.
Hall Ticket Download for Notification No:12/2017 Pollution Control Board (General Recruitment) for (03-Steno-Cum-Typist, 04-Junior Assistant cum Typist, 05-Junior Assistant). Exam Date : 13/05/2017.
Hall Ticket Download for Notification No:12/2017 Pollution Control Board (General Recruitment) for (06-Technician). Exam Date : 13/05/2017" from in the what's new section
Enter TSPSC ID and Date of Birth in the next page, then download your hall ticket.
The candidates should satisfy the Invigilator of his identity with reference to the signature and photographs available on the Nominal Rolls and Hall Ticket.
"If the candidate noticed any discrepancy printed on Hall ticket as to community, date of birth etc., they may immediately bring to the notice of Commission's officials/Chief Superintendent in the examination centre and necessary corrections be made in the Nominal Roll, in the Examination Hall against his/her Hall Ticket Number for being verified by the Commission's Office", said the recruitment notification.
Earlier this week, TSPSC has also released the Pollution Control Board hall ticket for Analyst Grade 2 released.
Click here for more Government Jobs News