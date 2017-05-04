TSPSC Pollution Control Board Hall Ticket For Analyst Grade 2 Released

New Delh: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the hall ticket for the recruitment examination for the Analyst Grade - II in the notification no. 12/2017 which was published for various categories of posts in Telangana State Pollution Control Board (general recruitment). The hall tickets are available for download at the official website of TSPSC.
TSPSC Pollution Control Board Hall Ticket For Analyst Grade 2: How To Download
The candidates who have applied for TSPSC Pollution Control Board Analyst Grade 2 recruitment can download their hall tickets following these steps:
Got to the official website of TSPSC
Click on the link, "Hall Ticket Download for Notification No:12/2017 Pollution Control Board (General Recruitment) for Analyst Grade - II", in the what's new section
Enter TSPSC ID and Date of Birth in the next page, then download your hall ticket.
Submission of online applications for this post started on February 12 and concluded on March 25.
The candidates should satisfy the Invigilator of his identity with reference to the signature and photographs available on the Nominal Rolls and Hall Ticket.
"If the candidate noticed any discrepancy printed on Hall ticket as to community, date of birth etc., they may immediately bring to the notice of Commission's officials/Chief Superintendent in the examination centre and necessary corrections be made in the Nominal Roll, in the Examination Hall against his/her Hall Ticket Number for being verified by the Commission's Office", said the recruitment notification.
Click here for more Jobs News