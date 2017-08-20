TSPSC Gurukulam PGT, TGT Main Exam 2017: Answer Key Released; Check Now @ Tspsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the answer keys of the Gurukulam or residential school Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) main examination conducted last month.

New Delhi:  Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the answer keys of the Gurukulam (also known as Gurukul) or residential school Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) main examination conducted last month. TSPSC has conducted Main Examination for PGT (Maths, Biology, Physical Science & Social) and TGT (Maths & Biology) from July 18 to July 20. The Preliminary Keys of these exams are available on TSPSC website from August 19. The objections on the Preliminary Keys of TSPSC Gurukulam PGT and TGT exams will be accepted online on TSPSC website from August 21 to August 27. 

Candidates are advised to note the above dates and submit their objections through the link provided. 

Objections received beyond August 27 will not be considered at any cost. 

The candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC.


TSPSC Gurukulam PGT, TGT answer key: How to check


Candidates who are waiting for key of TSPSC Gurukulam PGT and TGT 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:
 
Step One: Go to the official website of TSPSC

Step Two: Click on the link PGT and TGT answer key from the homepage

Step Three: Check answer keys from the next page


Click here for more Jobs News
 

