TSPSC Gurukulam PGT, TGT Main Exam 2017: Answer Key Released; Check Now @ Tspsc.gov.in

Candidates are advised to note the above dates and submit their objections through the link provided.
Objections received beyond August 27 will not be considered at any cost.
The candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC.
TSPSC Gurukulam PGT, TGT answer key: How to check
Candidates who are waiting for key of TSPSC Gurukulam PGT and TGT 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of TSPSC
Step Two: Click on the link PGT and TGT answer key from the homepage
Step Three: Check answer keys from the next page
