TSPSC Gurukulam PGT, TGT Main Exam 2017: Answer Key Released; Check Now @ Tspsc.gov.in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the answer keys of the Gurukulam or residential school Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) main examination conducted last month.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TSPSC Gurukulam PGT, TGT Main Exam 2017: Answer Key Released; Check Now @ Tspsc.gov.in New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the answer keys of the Gurukulam (also known as Gurukul) or residential school Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) main examination conducted last month. TSPSC has conducted Main Examination for PGT (Maths, Biology, Physical Science & Social) and TGT (Maths & Biology) from July 18 to July 20. The Preliminary Keys of these exams are available on TSPSC website from August 19. The objections on the Preliminary Keys of TSPSC Gurukulam PGT and TGT exams will be accepted online on TSPSC website from August 21 to August 27.



Candidates are advised to note the above dates and submit their objections through the link provided.



Objections received beyond August 27 will not be considered at any cost.



The candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by

TSPSC Gurukulam PGT, TGT answer key: How to check

Candidates who are waiting for key of TSPSC Gurukulam PGT and TGT 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:

TSPSC Gurukulam PGT, TGT Main Exam 2017: Answer Keys Released; Check Now @ Tspsc.gov.in



Step One: Go to the official website of TSPSC



Step Two: Click on the link PGT and TGT answer key from the homepage



Step Three: Check answer keys from the next page





Click here for more





Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the answer keys of the Gurukulam (also known as Gurukul) or residential school Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) main examination conducted last month. TSPSC has conducted Main Examination for PGT (Maths, Biology, Physical Science & Social) and TGT (Maths & Biology) from July 18 to July 20. The Preliminary Keys of these exams are available on TSPSC website from August 19. The objections on the Preliminary Keys of TSPSC Gurukulam PGT and TGT exams will be accepted online on TSPSC website from August 21 to August 27.Candidates are advised to note the above dates and submit their objections through the link provided.Objections received beyond August 27 will not be considered at any cost.The candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC Candidates who are waiting for key of TSPSC Gurukulam PGT and TGT 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:Step One: Go to the official website of TSPSCStep Two: Click on the link PGT and TGT answer key from the homepageStep Three: Check answer keys from the next pageClick here for more Jobs News