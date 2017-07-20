TSPSC Gurukul Exams Postponed; Check Details Here

TSPSC was scheduled to conduct the screening test or preliminary test for various posts it notified for degree and junior colleges on July 30. TSPSC had earlier notified for recruitment to College Lecturers, Physical Director and Librarian in degree and junior colleges.
TSPSC Gurukul Postponed Exams
These exams have been postponed:
TGT- Mains (Phy. Science, Social), TGT- Mains (Science), Degree College Lecturers, Physical Director In Degree Colleges, Librarian In Degree Colleges, Principal In Junior Colleges, Physical Director In Junior Colleges, Junior Lecturers, Librarian In Junior Colleges And Principal Schools, Art teacher, Craft teachers, Music teachers, Librarian in Schools, Staff Nurse and PET.
Revised dates of these exams will be announced later, said the web notification from TSPSC.
