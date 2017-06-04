TSPSC Group 2 Services Verification Schedule Released, Check Now Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has published the schedule for verification of certificates of the TSPSC group 2 services.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has published the schedule for verification of certificates of the TSPSC group 2 services . The verification will be conducted from June 12 to June 24. Telangana Public Service Commission declared TSPSC Group 2 results on June 2 at its official website, tspsc.gov.in.The verification of certificates will be conducted at Stanley College of Engineering & Technology for Women, Chapel Road, Hyderabad.Out of the 3387 candidates who have qualified for verification, 3147 are provisionally selected for Group 2 services.Certificate verification for Group 1 services will be held at Indira Priyadarshini Govt. Degree College for Women, Beside Board of Intermediate, Nampally, Hyderabad.Details of the documents required for verification can be found from the memo which will be available at tspsc.gov.in. Candidates must ensure that they must carry all the documents mentioned by them in the application form.The commission has given the dates and number details on the official website. The candidates may access the details after logging into the official website of TSPSC.