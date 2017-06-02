Telangana Public Service Commission: Results Declared For Group 1, Group 2 Services TSPSC has declared the results for Group 1 and Group 2 services. Certificate verification of candidates will be held 12 June 2017 onwards.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TSPSC Group 2, Group 1 Results Declared New Delhi: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the provisional list of candidates for verification of certificates for group 1 and group 2 services. The Commission will verify the certificates of candidates 12 June 2017 onwards (Group 2 services) and 15-16 June 2017 (Group 1 services). Out of the 3387 candidates who have qualified for verification, 3147 are provisionally selected for Group 2 services. The candidates are directed to visit Commission's website www.tspsc.gov.in for schedule of Verification of Certificates and Memo (2 and 3 June 2017).



Certificate verification for Group 1 services will be held at Indira Priyadarshini Govt. Degree College for Women, Beside Board of Intermediate, Nampally, Hyderabad.



Certificate verification for Group 2 services will be held at Stanley College of Engineering & Technology for Women, Chapel Road, Abids.



‘If, on further Verification it is found that any candidate is not eligible with reference to the particulars furnished by him/her in the Application Form / Check List / Certificates, the results of such candidate / candidates shall be cancelled at any stage of selection process,’ reads the official notification.



Results have been announced for the written exam held on 14-24 September 2016 (Group 1 services) and 11-13 November 2016 (Group 2 services).



