TSPSC Degree, Junior Colleges Recruitment 2017: Screening Test On July 30 Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the screening test or preliminary test for various posts it notified for degree and junior colleges on July 30.

Share EMAIL PRINT TSPSC Degree, Junior Colleges Recruitment 2017: Screening Test On July 30 New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the screening test or preliminary test for various posts it notified for degree and junior colleges on July 30. According to a latest notification from TSPSC on degree college recruitment, the screening test has been postponed due to Bonalu festival. TSPSC has also released the final answer keys of TGT and PGT tests.



TSPSC had earlier notified for recruitment to College Lecturers, Physical Director and Librarian in degree and junior colleges.



"The candidates who applied for the posts of Degree College Lecturers (Notfn. No.22/2017),Physical Director in Degree Colleges (Notfn. No 23/2017), Librarian in Degree Colleges (Notfn. No 24/2017), Principals in Junior Colleges (Notfn. No 25/2017), Physical Director in Junior Colleges (Notfn. No 26/2017), Junior Lecturers (Notfn. No 27/2017), Librarian in Junior Colleges (Notfn. No 28/2017) and Principal Schools (Notfn. No 29/2017) are hereby informed that, the Preliminary Examination (Screening Test) is rescheduled to Dt: 30/07/2017 due to Bonalu festival in Hyderabad," said the statement from TSPSC.



TSPSC has conducted



No further objections will be entertained on Final keys, said a web note from TSPSC.



