TSPSC Agriculture Extension Officers Grade II 2015, 2016 Final Results Out; Check Details Here

New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has announced the final results of the examinations held in the Agriculture extension officers grade-II for Department of Agricultural Subordinate Service, Telangana for the Notification No.19/2015, dated 30 December, 2015 and Notification No.04/2016 in the General Recruitment category . The candidates are requested to go to the official website of the commission and check their results. The result is based on the the CBRT Examination held on 13 March 2016 and June 4, 2016 to the posts of Agriculture Extension Officers Grade-II in Department of Agricultural Subordinate Service.
TSPSC Agriculture Extension Officers Grade II 2015, 2016 Final Results: How to check
Follow these steps to check the TSPSC Agriculture Extension Officers Grade II 2015, 2016 Final Results:
Step 1 : Go to the Telangana State Public Service Commission official website
Step 2 : Click on the "Results, Keys, OMR download" link given in the homepage
Step 3 : Click on the "results" link in the next page
Step 4 : Click on the "FinalResults of (General Recruitment) Agriculture Extension officers Grade-II in TS in Department of Agricultural Subordinate Service" links given there
Step 5: Check your roll numbers in the next page open
Candidates are advised to check the results of 2015 and 2016 separately.
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in its notification for both years, 2015 and 2016 general recruitment has said that the candidates to produce original certificates for the appointment in accordance with the notification.
