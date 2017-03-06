TSCAB Recruitment 2017: Apply For Assistant General Manager Posts, 3 Vacancies

New Delhi: Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank Limited (TSCAB) has announced a total of 3 vacancies in Assistant General Manager post. Candidates interested to apply should go through the details of the recruitment process before online registration. Candidates should note that TSCAB will conduct online test as a part of the selection process during March/ April 2017. Official notification has released at the website of TSCAB at tscab.org. Important details regarding TSCAB recruitment 2017 can be found below.
TSCAB Recruitment 2017 Highlights
Vacancy
Assistant General Manager- Banking (Treasury): 1
Assistant General Manager- Information Technology: 2
Educational Qualification
Assistant General Manager- Banking (Treasury): CA from ICAI or MBA or MCom from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body.
Assistant General Manager- Information Technology: BTech or BE in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics and Communications with a first class from recognised University or Institute.
Candidates are informed that proficiency in Telugu language is essential and knowledge of English is also required.
Along with the educational qualification, candidates should also fulfill the age limit and the experience required as mentioned in the official notification.
Candidates should apply online at the official portal along with fee of Rs 1000 (Rs 200 for SC/ ST/ PC/ EXS (postage + process charges)).
