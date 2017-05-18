Tripura Creates 13000 Jobs, Recruitment Process To Start Soon Tripura government has created jobs for 13,000 people who have at least five years experience in teaching apparently to accommodate the 10323 teachers whose services were ordered to be terminated by Supreme Court.

Tripura Creates 13000 Jobs, Recruitment Process To Start Soon Agartala: Tripura government has created jobs for 13,000 people who have at least five years experience in teaching apparently to accommodate the 10323 teachers whose services were ordered to be terminated by Supreme Court. "The decision to create 13000 non-teaching posts were taken in the meeting of the council of ministers on Wednesday," state Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty said.



A total 12000 posts were created in the education department and 1000 posts were created under social welfare department and government would soon start the process of recruitment, he said.



The 10,323 government teachers whose services would be terminated after December 31 following the Supreme Court verdict can apply for the newly created posts.



The Supreme Court had upheld the Tripura High Court order to terminste the services of the 10,323 teachers as they were not eligible.



The newly created posts comprise academic counsellor (1,200 posts), student counsellor (3,400), school library assistant (1,500), hostel warden (300) and school assistant (5,600) and early childhood coordinator (1,000).



