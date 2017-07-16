Job Opportunities At Tripura Public Service Commission

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited applications for the posts of programmer, research officer, technical assistant and senior technical assistant. Candidates must ensure their eligibility before applying for the posts. The upper age limit is 40 years as on 10 August 2017. 'Upper age limit is relaxable by 5(five) years in case of ST/SC/PH candidates and Govt. Servants. The Government employees belong to ST, SC, & PH category shall not get this relaxation over and above the General relaxation of 5 years available to them. '

TPSC Recruitment Vacancy Details

Programmer, Group Gazetted in the Directorate of Treasuries under Finance Department, Government of Tripura: 8 posts

Research Officer, Group Gazetted in the Directorate of Treasuries under Finance Department, Government of Tripura: 4 posts

Senior Technical Assistant Group C Non-Gazetted for the Directorate of Treasuries under the Finance Department, Government of Tripura: 3 posts

Technical Assistant Group C Non-Gazetted for the Directorate of the Treasuries under Finance Department, Government of Tripura: 8 posts

Candidates have to submit the application, in the format available in the official website, along with 'two copies of recent stamp size photographs of the candidate affixed on the Application and Admit Card along with the copies of self attested certificates, self addressed envelope bearing postage stamp of Rs. 5/- (rupees five) is to be submitted to the Reception Counter of the TPSC Secretariat by 5.00 PM of the closing date.'



