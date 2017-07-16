Job Opportunities At Tripura Public Service Commission

TPSC Recruitment Vacancy Details
- Programmer, Group Gazetted in the Directorate of Treasuries under Finance Department, Government of Tripura: 8 posts
- Research Officer, Group Gazetted in the Directorate of Treasuries under Finance Department, Government of Tripura: 4 posts
- Senior Technical Assistant Group C Non-Gazetted for the Directorate of Treasuries under the Finance Department, Government of Tripura: 3 posts
- Technical Assistant Group C Non-Gazetted for the Directorate of the Treasuries under Finance Department, Government of Tripura: 8 posts
Candidates have to submit the application, in the format available in the official website, along with 'two copies of recent stamp size photographs of the candidate affixed on the Application and Admit Card along with the copies of self attested certificates, self addressed envelope bearing postage stamp of Rs. 5/- (rupees five) is to be submitted to the Reception Counter of the TPSC Secretariat by 5.00 PM of the closing date.'
