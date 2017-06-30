TNUSRB Result 2017: TN Police Exam Results Not Today, Says Official Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is not going to declare the TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam results today @ Tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TNUSRB Result 2017: TN Police Exam Results Not Today @ Tnusrb.tn.gov.in New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is not going to declare the TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam results today. Unlike reports from sections of media, an official from TNUSRB confirmed to NDTV that the Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam results are not coming today. TNUSRB has recently conducted recruitment test for police constables, jail warders and firemen posts. The results declaration is going to take approximately 15 days, the official added.



"The results are not going to be declared today. The results are being prepared now. The results declaration to take approximately 15 days," an official from TNUSRB told NDTV.



TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam was held on 21 May 2017 in various centres across the state. The TNUSRB recruitment Board had begun the registration for TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen Exam on 23 January 2017.



Applicants were allowed to submit their applications for these posts till 22 February 2017.



While matriculates were eligible to apply for the post, the maximum age limit was set to 24 years (it was higher for candidates belonging to reserved categories).



were released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org recently.



The candidates may access TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam from these two websites once it is out.



The written exam for the TNUSRB police constables, warders and firemen comprised of questions from general knowledge, psychology.



Read also: IBPS RRB VI Official Notification 2017 To Be Released On July, Apply From July 12



The written exam carried a total of 80 marks and examinees were allowed a total of 1 hours and 20 minutes to appear for it.



Candidates who qualify the written exam will have to undergo Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test.



Click here for more





Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is not going to declare the TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam results today. Unlike reports from sections of media, an official from TNUSRB confirmed to NDTV that the Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam results are not coming today. TNUSRB has recently conducted recruitment test for police constables, jail warders and firemen posts. The results declaration is going to take approximately 15 days, the official added."The results are not going to be declared today. The results are being prepared now. The results declaration to take approximately 15 days," an official from TNUSRB told NDTV.TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam was held on 21 May 2017 in various centres across the state. The TNUSRB recruitment Board had begun the registration for TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen Exam on 23 January 2017.Applicants were allowed to submit their applications for these posts till 22 February 2017.While matriculates were eligible to apply for the post, the maximum age limit was set to 24 years (it was higher for candidates belonging to reserved categories). TNUSRB answer keys were released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org recently.The candidates may access TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam from these two websites once it is out.The written exam for the TNUSRB police constables, warders and firemen comprised of questions from general knowledge, psychology.The written exam carried a total of 80 marks and examinees were allowed a total of 1 hours and 20 minutes to appear for it.Candidates who qualify the written exam will have to undergo Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test.Click here for more Jobs News