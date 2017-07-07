TNUSRB Declares Result For Common Recruitment Exam 2017

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the Police Constable, Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment exam 2017 results today. The result declaration is ought to bring relief to all the candidates who had been waiting for the result. TNUSRB has conducted recruitment test for police constables, jail warders and firemen posts, which witnessed more than 5 lakh candidates appeared.

‘Candidates called for next stage can download call letter from this site from 12.07.17 onwards by logging in with their Enrolment Number and date of birth. Their marks will not be disclosed.’



TNUSRB conducted common recruitment exam for selecting candidates to the posts of Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam on 21 May 2017 in various centres across the state. The TNUSRB recruitment Board had begun the registration for Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen Exam on 23 January 2017.

Applications for the posts were accepted till 22 February 2017.

While matriculates were eligible to apply for the post, the maximum age limit was set to 24 years (it was higher for candidates belonging to reserved categories).

TNUSRB answer keys were released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org recently.

The candidates can access TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam from these two websites once it is out.

The written exam for the TNUSRB police constables, warders and firemen comprised of questions from general knowledge, psychology.



Click here for more Jobs News