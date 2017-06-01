TNUSRB Constable, Jail Warder, Firemen Recruitment Exam 2017: Answer Keys To Be Released Soon TNUSRB answer key 2017 for Constable, Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment exam can be expected soon.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT TNUSRB Constable Exam 2017: Answer Keys Can Be Expected Soon New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has recently conducted the common recruitment for police constables, jail warders and firemen posts. The examination was conducted smoothly on 21 May 2017. The Board had begun registration for the exam on 23 January 2017. Applicants were allowed to submit their applications till 22 February 2017. While matriculates were eligible to apply for the post, the maximum age limit was set to 24 years (it was higher for candidates belonging to reserved categories).



The written exam comprised of questions from general knowledge, psychology. The exam carried a total of 80 marks and examinees were allowed a total of 1 hours and 20 minutes to appear for it.



Candidates who qualify the written exam will have to undergo Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test.



The exact date for releasing the answer keys has not been updated by the Board yet. However, candidates expecting the same should regularly monitor the official web portal at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org.



Candidates should note that for the second stage of selection process candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:5.



How to download TNUSRB constable answer key?

Go to the official home page of the Board (links are given above)

Click on the answer key link

Download the answer key



It is likely that Board may ask candidates for challenging the answer key. Notification, if released in this regard, should be read properly. Candidates can then raise their objection to the answer key released by the Board along with supporting documents and prescribed fee.



