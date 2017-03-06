TNTET 2017, Know More About Written Exam

New Delhi: Application form sale has begun for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2017. Candidates should note that applications must be obtained from selected sales centre from 6 March till 22 March. The forms will be sold from 9.00 am till 5.00 pm on the above mentioned dates. Interested candidates should know more about the written examination. As per the official notification released by Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) the written examination will be held on 29 April 2017 (Paper 1) and 30 April 2017 (Paper 2). Other details can be found here.



Read here more about TNTET 2017 eligibility conditions and other details



Written Exam Details



Paper 1: Written examination for Paper 1 will be held on 29 April 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm. The examination will comprise of 150 MCQs and will carry a total of 150 marks. Candidates will be allowed 3 hours for the examination. Candidates have to mark the right choice of answers in OMR Answer sheet, from among the options given. Each right answer will be awarded one mark. There will not be any negative marking.



Paper 2: The examination will be held on 30 April 2017 (10 am to 1 pm). The number of questions and the total marks are same as Paper 1. Same as the questions for all the subjects (except languages) will be both in Tamil and English. Other details remain same as Paper 1.





Click here for TNTET 2017 Notification and Application Sale Centers



Candidates will be intimated about the exam venue through the hall tickets which will be released at trb.tn.nic.in. The notification says, "The Hall Tickets will not be sent through post at any cost. The candidate may refer to TRB website (http://trb.tn.nic.in) for details. The candidate will be allowed to sit for examination only after verifying his/her identity with the nominal roll in Exam centre before the commencement of the examination." Reporting time is 8.30 am.



The Board will publish tentative answer key after completion of exam. Candidates can also raise objections on it along with supporting materials within 5 days from date of release of tentative key.



Click here for more



