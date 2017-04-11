TNTET 2017: Download Hall Ticket Now

TNTET 2017:: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitmet Board (TRB) has released the hall ticket of TamilNadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 (TNTET 2017) - Paper I and Paper-II in the official website. The candidates who have registered for the TNTET 2017 can download their hall tickets from the official website; trb.tn.nic.in. The TRB has informed all applicants that the decision of the Board to issue Hall Tickets to all applicants is purely provisional and does not confer any acceptance of their claim in the application.
"Issuing the Hall Ticket and permitting the candidate to sit for the examination does not mean that their application form has been accepted by the Board. The Board reserves its right to reject the candidature at any stage of the recruitment", TRB said.
TNTET 2017: How To Download Hall Ticket
The candidates can download the TNTET 2017 hall tickets via following these steps:
Step One:
Go to http://trb.tn.nic.in/
Step Two:
Click on "Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2017-Please click here for Downloading the Hall Ticket"
Step Three:
Click on "Click here to download the Hall-Ticket" in next page
Step Four:
Click on "Click here for Paper - I" or "Click here for Paper - II" in next page open
Step Five:
Enter Application number/Applicant's name, date of birth and the security key given there
Step Six:
Download your hall ticket
Regarding the candidates who have submitted their application without the photograph, the board has said that, those candidates have been provisionally admitted and uploaded their hall tickets without photograph. The board advised these candidates are advised to download the form the TNT website and fill in the details, affix a recent passport size photograph and get it attested by a Gazetted Officer.
The attested form must be handed over to the exam hall supervisor at the time of TNTET examination, along with a stamp size photograph, said a notification.
Click here for more Jobs News