TNPSC Recruitment: Madras High Court Impleads Police, TV Channel On 'Scam' Case

The Madras High Court yesterday directed the city Police Commissioner and a Tamil TV channel to implead in a plea by a transgender, seeking cancellation of a Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam over alleged malpractice. In her plea, Swapna, a transgender said she sat for the preliminary and main examinations held by TNPSC last year to select candidates to various posts in the government service. She passed the exam. However, in view of issues like category of reservation under which transgenders must be included had to be resolved and hence her appointment was withheld, she submitted.Under such circumstances, she came to know that PMK had staged an agitation claiming malpractice in the exam. Also, a private Tamil TV channel had alleged rampant corruption. It had alleged that blank unanswered pages were surreptitiously removed and corrupt candidates were permitted to fill the same and then these were inserted into the main answer books, the petitioner submitted, quoting the TV channel.She raised several questions, including how original answer sheets were leaked and said she had already sent a representation to the TNPSC.Stating that TNPSC was conducting interviews (to finalise candidates), the petitioner sought cancellation of the main written examination in which the petitioner participated and to conduct it afresh in a transparent manner.