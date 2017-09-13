TNPSC Begins Recruitment For Assistant Conservator Of Forests Post Candidates can submit their applications on or before 9 October 2017, through online mode.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Recruitment 2017 For Assistant Conservator of Forests, Apply At tnpsc.gov.in New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests, Group 1 A service (14 vacancies). TNPSC will conduct online examination for selecting candidates to the post. The preliminary examination will be held on 17 December 2017. Dates for the main written examination will be announced later after the declaration of the preliminary exam result. The minimum age limit for being eligible for the recruitment is 21 years; maximum age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs (OBCM), BCMs and DWs of all Castes is 35 years. For candidates belonging to other castes, the maximum age limit is 30 years.



Eligibility Criteria

In addition to the age criteria mentioned above, candidates must also satisfy the educational qualification criteria mentioned by the Commission. 'Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.'



The preliminary examination will comprise of 200 questions in total and candidates will be allowed 3 hours for it. The minimum qualifying marks will be 120 (90 for reserved categories). 'In the preliminary examination, questions paper will be set in Tamil and English.'



Candidates should note that the preliminary examination will be held at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Tirunelveli. The main written examination will be held at Chennai only.



Click here for more



