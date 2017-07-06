TNPSC Notifies Assistant Engineer Recruitment In Tamil Nadu Agricultural Engineering Service

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Agricultural Engineering). Applications are invited from candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiar) and Scheduled Tribes only. The recruitment will be in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Engineering Service. Last day for submission of applications is 2 August 2017. Interested candidates should go through the online job notification properly before applying. Details of the job can be found at tnpsc.gov.in. The Commission will conduct written exam on 7 October 2017.

There is no maximum age limit for applying to the post; however the minimum age is 18 years.

The minimum educational qualification is B.E. (Agriculture) or B. Tech (Agricultural Engineering) or B.Sc., (Agricultural Engineering) or B.E. (Mechanical) or B.E. (Civil) (or) B.Tech (Automobile Engineering) or B.E. (Production Engineering) or B.E.(Industrial Engineering).

Along with the educational qualification, applicants also need to have adequate knowledge in Tamil language.

The Commission will conduct written exam which will comprise of two papers. Interview will also form an important part of the selection process. The total mark will be 570 out of which only 70 marks will be for interview. The question paper will be bilingual: English and Tamil, except English language paper.

Examination will be held at Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.



