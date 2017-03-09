TNPSC Recruitment 2017: Assistant Agricultural Officer Post, 333 Vacancies

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released an official notification for recruitment to Assistant Agricultural Officer post. A total of 333 vacancies has been notified by the Commission. Interested candidates should go through the details of the notification mentioned below or alternatively should also go through the official notification released at the website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in. The vacancies are under Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service. The last date for submission of application is 7 April 2017. Important details can be found below.
TNPSC Recruitment 2017: Important Points
In order to be eligible for the post, candidate must go through the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates must have cleared higher secondary exam (10+2 exam) and must have two Diploma in Agriculture from the Institutions recognised by the Government of Tamil Nadu or affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University; or Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul District; or any other institutions under the control of the Commissioner of Agriculture.
Candidates should note that the Commission has made major changes in the examination and registration fee structure.
Candidates should also possess adequate knowledge of Tamil. Age limit for applying to this post is 18-30 years. However there's no upper age limit for candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs and DWs of all Castes.
Selection Process
The Commission will select candidates through written exam and oral test (interview). The written exam will be held on 2 July 2017.
