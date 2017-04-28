TNPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For Combined Civil Services Examination II At Tnpsc.gov.in

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released official notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination II. Online registration for the same can be done till 26 May 2017. The Commission will conduct the examination for recruitment to various Group II A Services (non interview posts). With a total of 1953 vacancies, the recruitment process will be online. Regarding registration fees, the Commission says, "It is mandatory for the applicants to register their basic particulars through One-Time online Registration system on payment of Rs.150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) towards registration fee and then should apply online for this recruitment. The One-Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee."
In order to be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must be more than 18 years of age. While there's no maximum age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs and BCMs and DWs of all castes; it is 30 years for others.
Candidates must be graduate; discipline wise eligibility criteria vary, candidates are therefore suggested to go through the official notification before applying.
Online applications can be submitted at the official portal of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in.
Apart from educational qualification and age limit, candidates must also have adequate knowledge of Tamil.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test which will carry a total of 300 marks. Candidates will be allowed 3 hours to take the test. The test will comprise of general studies, aptitude and mental ability test and general Tamil/ general English.
