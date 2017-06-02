Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission: Hall Ticket Released For Executive Officer Grade IV Post

CPM suspends parliamentarian Ritabrata Banerjee over complaints about his lifestyle

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Download TNPSC Hall Tickets For Executive Officer Post New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall tickets for the post of Executive Officer, Grade-IV included in Group-VIII Services. Only those candidates who had applied for post code 1655 can download their hall ticket now. The Commission will conduct written test for recruitment to the post on 11 June 2017. The recruitment will be under Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service. A total of 49 vacancies are available for recruitment. Online registration for the same was held in November-December 2016.



The examination earlier scheduled for 30 April 2017 was postponed due to TN TET 2017.



Candidates can download the hall tickets at tnpsc.gov.in.



TNPSC Hall Ticket 2017: Download Now For Executive Officer Post How to download TNPSC Hall Tickets?

Go to the official web portal

Click on the Executive Officer Grade IV (2014-2015, 2015-2016 and 2016-2017) link

Enter the details asked for

Submit the details

Take the print of the hall ticket



The Commission has also released hall tickets for Executive Officer Grade-III post code 009.



