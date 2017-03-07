TNPSC Group 4 Services Exam Update, Certificate Verification Schedule Announced

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the certificate verification (CV) schedule as a part of the Group 4 Services Exam 2015- 2016. The CV schedule has been released at the official portal of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The CV (Phase 1) schedule has been released for Junior Assistant, Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Steno typist posts. The Commission will conduct the certificate verification of 200 (208 and 207 in few cases) candidates per day as a part of the selection process for various posts included in Group 4 services 2015-2016. The examination for the above mentioned recruitment process was held on 6 November 2016 (forenoon). In the first phase certificate verification will be done for a total of 4815 candidates (1207 in steno-typist post and the rest in other posts).
The Commission has released important instruction related to the exam fees. Candidates are suggested to go through it.
TNPSC Group 4 Services Exam 2015-2016: CV Schedule
Certificate verification will begin from 20 March 2017 (for Junior Assistant, Field Surveyor and Draftsman posts) and 17 April 2017 (for steno-typist post).
The Commission has released the scheduled serial number wise. Candidates are therefore suggested to find their CV date as per the serial number.
The first phase of CV will continue till 24 April 2017 for steno-typist post and for other posts it will end on 13 April 2017.
The Commission has also released Communal Category wise Overall Rank of the candidates summoned for certificate verification. TNPSC job aspirants can apply for various ongoing recruitment conducted by the Commission. While today is the last day to apply for Hostel Superintendent Cum Physical Training Officer post, candidates can also apply for Assistant Works Manager and Geologist & Assistant Geologist Posts
