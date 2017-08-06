TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key To Be Out Soon @ Tnpsc.Gov.In Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has conducted Group 2 written exam today and the answer key of the exam will be released anytime soon.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Group 2 Written Exam: Exam Over, Answer Key To Be Out Soon @ Tnpsc.Gov.In New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has conducted Group 2 written exam today and the answer key of the exam will be released anytime soon. TNPSC Group 2 answer keys will be released on www.tnpsc.gov.in, the official website of the commission. The candidates may follow the steps given in this article to download the answer keys of the TNPSC Group 2 written exam. The TNPSC Group 2 written examination was held on August 6 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. To download the answer keys, the candidates may follow the steps given in this article.



According to the reports in Tamil media, 7.5 lakhs candidates



The TNPSC group 2 written exam consisted of a single paper of objective type questions with General Studies - Degree Standard - (75 questions), Aptitude and Mental Ability Test - SSLC Standard - (25 questions) and General Tamil / General English - SSLC Standard - (100 questions). In total there were 200 questions and the candidates were given 3 hours to answer.



The questions were for a total of 300 marks and TNPSC had se 90 as minimum qualifying marks for selection for all communities. TNPSC Group 2 Written Exam Answer key: How to download

The candidates may follow these steps to download the answer keys: TNPSC Group 2 Written Exam: Exam Over, Answer Key To Be Out Soon @ Tnpsc.Gov.In



Step One: Go to any of this website: Tnpsc.gov.in

Step Two: Click on Answer keys link given under Results tab

Step Three: Click on the Group 2 exam link

Step Four: Download Answer Keys



TNPSC released the official notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination for group II vacancies on April this year. Online registration for the same were done till 26 May 2017.



Following the convention of TNPSC, the answer keys are expected to be released within two days of the exam.



Click here for more





Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has conducted Group 2 written exam today and the answer key of the exam will be released anytime soon. TNPSC Group 2 answer keys will be released on www.tnpsc.gov.in, the official website of the commission. The candidates may follow the steps given in this article to download the answer keys of the TNPSC Group 2 written exam. The TNPSC Group 2 written examination was held on August 6 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. To download the answer keys, the candidates may follow the steps given in this article.According to the reports in Tamil media, 7.5 lakhs candidates have applied for 1,953 vacancies The TNPSC group 2 written exam consisted of a single paper of objective type questions with General Studies - Degree Standard - (75 questions), Aptitude and Mental Ability Test - SSLC Standard - (25 questions) and General Tamil / General English - SSLC Standard - (100 questions). In total there were 200 questions and the candidates were given 3 hours to answer.The questions were for a total of 300 marks and TNPSC had se 90 as minimum qualifying marks for selection for all communities.The candidates may follow these steps to download the answer keys:Step One: Go to any of this website: Tnpsc.gov.inStep Two: Click on Answer keys link given under Results tabStep Three: Click on the Group 2 exam linkStep Four: Download Answer KeysTNPSC released the official notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination for group II vacancies on April this year. Online registration for the same were done till 26 May 2017.Following the convention of TNPSC, the answer keys are expected to be released within two days of the exam.Click here for more Jobs News