TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key To Be Out Soon @ Tnpsc.Gov.In

According to the reports in Tamil media, 7.5 lakhs candidates have applied for 1,953 vacancies.
The TNPSC group 2 written exam consisted of a single paper of objective type questions with General Studies - Degree Standard - (75 questions), Aptitude and Mental Ability Test - SSLC Standard - (25 questions) and General Tamil / General English - SSLC Standard - (100 questions). In total there were 200 questions and the candidates were given 3 hours to answer.
The questions were for a total of 300 marks and TNPSC had se 90 as minimum qualifying marks for selection for all communities.
TNPSC Group 2 Written Exam Answer key: How to download
The candidates may follow these steps to download the answer keys:
Step One: Go to any of this website: Tnpsc.gov.in
Step Two: Click on Answer keys link given under Results tab
Step Three: Click on the Group 2 exam link
Step Four: Download Answer Keys
TNPSC released the official notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination for group II vacancies on April this year. Online registration for the same were done till 26 May 2017.
Following the convention of TNPSC, the answer keys are expected to be released within two days of the exam.
