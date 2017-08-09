TNPSC Group 2 Written Exam: Answer Key Released @ Tnpsc.Gov.In; Check Now

The TNPSC Group 2 written examination was held in more than 2500 on August 6 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. TNPSC had earlier notified vacancies of 1,953 posts and according to the reports in Tamil media, 7.5 lakhs candidates have applied these.
TNPSC has upload the all the answer keys of General Tamil, General English and General Studies.
TNPSC Group 2 Written Exam Answer key: How to download
The candidates may follow these steps to download the TNPSC Group 2 answer keys:
Step One: Go to any of this website: Tnpsc.gov.in
Step Two: Click on Answer keys link given under Results tab
Step Three: Click on the "09.08.2017" given near to "COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-II, 2017 - 2018 (NON INTERVIEW POSTS)(GROUP-II-A SERVICES)" on the next page
Step Four: Download General Tamil, General English and General Studies question papers with the right answers tick marked on it.
The candidates may raise their objections till August 16.
"Right Answer has been tick marked in the respective choices for each question. Representations if any shall be sent so as to reach the Commission's Office within 7 days. Representations received after 16th August 2017 will receive no attention," said the answer key notification on TNPSC website.
The TNPSC group 2 written exam consisted of a single paper of objective type questions with General Studies - Degree Standard - (75 questions), Aptitude and Mental Ability Test - SSLC Standard - (25 questions) and General Tamil / General English - SSLC Standard - (100 questions). In total there were 200 questions and the candidates were given 3 hours to answer.
The questions were for a total of 300 marks and TNPSC had se 90 as minimum qualifying marks for selection for all communities.
