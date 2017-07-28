TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket Released @ Tnpsc.gov.in, Tnpscexams.net, Tnpsconline.com; Download Now

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Group 2 written exam which is scheduled to be conducted on August 6. The TNPSC Group 2 hall tickets for eligible applicants have been made available on the Commission's Website www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.net or www.tnpscexams.in for downloading by applicants. According to the commission no hall tickets will be sent by post to the candidates. The candidates may follow the steps given in this article to download the hall tickets.



According to the reports in Tamil media, 7.5 lakhs candidates have applied for 1,953 vacancies.



TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket: How to download

