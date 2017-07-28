TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket Released @ Tnpsc.gov.in, Tnpscexams.net, Tnpsconline.com; Download Now

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket: How to download
Step One: Go to any of this website: Tnpsc.gov.in, Tnpscexams.net, Tnpsconline.com; Download Now
Step Two: Click on the admit card link given near to "COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-II (2017-2018) (NON-INTERVIEW POSTS) (GROUP-II A SERVICES)"
Step Three: Enter Application No. (OR) Login Id and Date Of Birth
Step Four: Download your hall ticket
TNPSC released the official notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination for group II vacancies on April this year. Online registration for the same were done till 26 May 2017. The Commission will conduct the examination for recruitment to various Group II A Services (non interview posts) on next month.
The TNPSC group 2 recruitment is being done to fill vacancies in these posts: Assistant in various Departments in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Assistant in the Divisions of Commercial Taxes Department, Assistant in various Departments in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service / Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission/ Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Assistant in Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation.
The TNPSC Group 2 written examination will be held on August 6 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
