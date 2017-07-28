TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket Released @ Tnpsc.gov.in, Tnpscexams.net, Tnpsconline.com; Download Now

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Group 2 written exam which is scheduled to be conducted on August 6.

Updated: July 28, 2017 23:09 IST
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Group 2 written exam which is scheduled to be conducted on August 6. The TNPSC Group 2 hall tickets for eligible applicants have been made available on the Commission's Website www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.net or www.tnpscexams.in for downloading by applicants. According to the commission no hall tickets will be sent by post to the candidates. The candidates may follow the steps given in this article to download the hall tickets.

According to the reports in Tamil media, 7.5 lakhs candidates have applied for 1,953 vacancies.
 

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket: How to download

The candidates who are searching for the hall tickets of TNPSC group 2 hall tickets may follow these steps to download:


Step One: Go to any of this website: Tnpsc.gov.in, Tnpscexams.net, Tnpsconline.com; Download Now

Step Two: Click on the admit card link given near to "COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-II (2017-2018) (NON-INTERVIEW POSTS) (GROUP-II A SERVICES)"

Step Three: Enter Application No. (OR) Login Id and Date Of Birth

Step Four: Download your hall ticket

TNPSC released the official notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination for group II vacancies on April this year. Online registration for the same were done till 26 May 2017. The Commission will conduct the examination for recruitment to various Group II A Services (non interview posts) on next month.

The TNPSC group 2 recruitment is being done to fill vacancies in these posts: Assistant in various Departments in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Assistant in the Divisions of Commercial Taxes Department, Assistant in various Departments in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service / Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission/ Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Assistant in Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation.

The TNPSC Group 2 written examination will be held on August 6 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Click here for more Jobs News



