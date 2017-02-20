TNPSC Group 1 Exam Answer Keys To Be Released At Tnpsc.Gov.In

EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Group 1 Exam Answer Keys New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon release the answer keys for Group 1 Services Exam (Preliminary). Candidates who have appeared for the examination held on 19 February 2017 are suggested to check the official website of the Commission periodically for the answer keys. Answer key will be released at tnpsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination was held from 10 am to 1 pm. The examination was conducted by the Commission for direct recruitment to the vacancies in the posts included in CCS-I Examination (Group-I Services). More details in this regard can be found below.



About the Exam

TNPSC Group 1 Service recruitment is being done to select candidates for various posts under Tamil Nadu Civil Service, Tamil Nadu Police Service, Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Service, Tamil Nadu Registration Service, Tamil Nadu General Service and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service.



The Commission had invited applications from eligible candidates previous year in the month of November. A total of 85 vacancies had been announced.



Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination consisted of questions from general studies and aptitude and mental ability test. The total marks was 300.



Only those candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. Unlike preliminary exam, the main exam will consist of descriptive type question paper. Candidates should note that similar to the previous exam, the main examination question paper will be bilingual: English and Tamil.



Interview will be the last round of selection and will carry a total of 120 marks.





