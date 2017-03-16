TNPSC Assistant Director of Industries and Commerce Recruitment 2017, Apply Before 13 April 2017

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment for the post of Assistant Director of Industries and Commerce (Industrial Co-operatives). Online applications can be submitted till 13 April 2017. A total of 4 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. Out of the total number of vacancies, two posts are reserved for women candidates (GT and MBC/ DC category). Other two posts are reserved for BC (G) and SC (G) category. The post is available under Tamil Nadu Industries Service. While last date for submission of online application is 13 April 2017, the last date for payment of exam fee through Bank is 17 April 2017.



Other ongoing recruitment at TNPSC include Assistant Agricultural Officer Post



TNPSC Job Highlights

A Master's degree in Commerce with Co-operation/ Economics/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Co-operation/ in Arts in Co-operative Management awarded by Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed University)/ in Commerce without Co-operation as a subject awarded by Bharathidasan or Annamalai University is a must to apply for the post. Candidates with Diploma of Associate members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants or Post Graduate Diploma in Agricultural Economics and Co-operation awarded by the National Council for Rural Higher Education are also eligible to apply. The official notification of the Commission states that, "Applicants should possess the following or its equivalent qualification awarded by an University (or) Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission on the date of this notification."



Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and oral test. The written exam will be held at Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai on 16 July 2017.



. Candidates are suggested to go through it properly.



Interested candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility from the official notification can submit their application before the last date of submission.



