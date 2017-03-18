TNPL Recruitment 2017, 13 Vacancies, Apply Before 31 March

Vacancies
- Deputy Manager (IT)/ Assistant Manager (IT)/ Officer (IT): 2 posts [Paper Mill Kagithapuram, Karur District, and Multilayer Double Coated Board Plant established in Trichy District Tamilnadu]
- Grade 'C' Trainee (Fitter): 11 posts [Lime Sludge and Fly Ash Management System (LSFM) Kagithapuram, Karur District, Tamilnadu]
While SSLC pass candidates can apply for the Trainee post (need to have NTC in fitter trade with not less than 60% of marks and National Apprenticeship Certificate), candidates need to have B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology / M.C.A to apply for other posts.
In addition to educational qualification, candidates should also fulfill the other eligibility conditions as mentioned in the official notification.
Candidates should take care of few important points while applying for the posts:
- Apply in the prescribed format (given in the website)
- Superscribe the envelope with the name of the post
- Send the application to General Manager (HR), Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram-639 136, Karur District, Tamil Nadu
- Give full details of age, qualification with year of passing, experience, community, salary drawn and position being held along with copies of testimonials towards proof for the same
- Separation application should be sent for each post.