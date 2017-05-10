TNAU Begins Recruitment For 206 Assistant Agricultural Officer Vacancies Tamil Nadu Agricultural university (TNAU) has invited application form eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO). Last date to apply online is May 22, 2017.

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Agricultural university (TNAU) has invited application form eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO). The total number of vacancy available for direct recruitment is 206. Last date to apply online is May 22, 2017. Candidates selected for the post will be posted within Tamil Nadu. The selection will be on the basis of performance in a written examination which will be followed by an oral exam in the form of personal interview.



Important Dates



Last date to submit application form online: May 22, 2017 till 5:00 pm

Last date for submission of application along with Demand Draft: May 22, 2017



Eligibility Criteria The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 30 years. There is no upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

Candidate must have passed Higher Secondary or 10+2 examination.

Candidate must have a Diploma in Agriculture/ Horticulture from a recognized institute.

Candidate must possess adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Note: Refer to detailed advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit and qualification requirements.



Application Process



Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can complete online application process on TNAU official website (http://aao.tnausms.in/).



SC/SC(A)/ST candidates have to pay Rs. 500 as application fee and other candidates have to pay Rs. 750/- through Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Comptroller, TNAU, Coimbatore - 641 003 and dated not earlier than 03.05.2017. The print out of application form along with the demand draft should reach the following address by May 22 through registered post or by courier or submitted in person:



Registrar, TNAU

Coimbatore - 641 003







