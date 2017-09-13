TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment Exam On 23 September 2017, Download Hall Ticket Candidates can download the hall ticket at trbonlineexams.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TN TRB Recruitment 2017 For Special Teacher Post: Written Exam On 23 September, Hall Ticket Released New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released hall tickets for the written exam scheduled on 23 September for the post of Special Teacher. Candidates who had applied for the recruitment can download their hall ticket at the official portal trbonlineexams.in. Recruitment process for 1325 special teacher post under Tamil Nadu Educational Subordinate Service had begun in July 2017. Online applications were accepted by the Board will 18 August 2017. Vacancies are available in Physical Education, Drawing, Music and Sewing subjects.



The written exam will carry a total of 95 marks and will comprise of questions related to the main subject. Candidates will be allowed 2.5 hours for the exam. The minimum qualifying marks is 40%; (for SC/SCA category -35%, for ST category - 30% marks.



The exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm. Exam venue details are intimated to individual candidates in their hall ticket.



TN TRB will select candidates on the basis of performance in written exam and weightage marks in certificate verification. After the completion of the examination, the Board will release the tentative answer key of the exam. Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys within 5 days of the release of the key. 'On consideration of such objections, final key answers will be published and the same will be final. No independent orders either accepting or rejecting the objections of the candidates will be passed.'



'Final Selection will be made from the merit list duly following merit-cum-communal rotation.'



