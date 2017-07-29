TN TRB Lecturer Recruitment 2017: Fresh Notification Released, Previous Applicants Need Not Apply Again Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released fresh notification for lecturer recruitment, after Madras High Court quashed the recruitment advertisement released earlier.

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released fresh notification for lecturer recruitment, after



The petitioners submitted that as per the norms of AICTE, a statutory body, the eligibility for the post of lecturer in government polytechnic colleges, is a bachelors degree in Engineering in the relevant branch with a first class or equivalent.



The recruitment will be for the post of lecturers (engineering and non-engineering) in government polytechnic colleges under Tamil Nadu Educational Service. A total of 1058 vacancies have been notified.



Candidates who have applied earlier need not apply again. Previously submitted applications will be considered by the Board. New applicants can submit their applications online before 11 August 2017.



TN TRB will conduct written examination for the recruitment on 16 September 2017. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 13 August 2017. Old applicants need not confuse the exam date. The previous date (13 August 2017) stands cancelled now; the exam will now be held on 16 September. Exam will be held from 10 am till 1 pm.



Hall ticket will be released online. Candidates are therefore suggested to monitor the official website regularly for updates in this regard.



