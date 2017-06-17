Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board: Lecturer Recruitment In Polytechnic Colleges Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has released job notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturers (Engineering/ Non-Engineering) in government polytechnic colleges under Tamil Nadu Educational Service.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT TNTRB Recruitment 2017, Apply For Lecturer Posts New Delhi: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has released job notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturers (Engineering/ Non-Engineering) in government polytechnic colleges under Tamil Nadu Educational Service. Interested candidates shall have to submit their application through online mode only. The recruitment process will be held against a total of 1058 vacancies. The last date for submission of application is 7 July 2017. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination which is scheduled to be held on 13 August 2017.



'30% Women reservation will be provided horizontally as per existing Government Rules / Orders. If qualified and suitable women candidates are not available for selection against the vacancies reserved for them, those vacancies will be filled by male candidates belonging to those respective communal categories.'



Written Exam will be held on 13 August 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm. Hall tickets for the exam will be available at the official website.



Click here for more



Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has released job notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturers (Engineering/ Non-Engineering) in government polytechnic colleges under Tamil Nadu Educational Service. Interested candidates shall have to submit their application through online mode only. The recruitment process will be held against a total of 1058 vacancies. The last date for submission of application is 7 July 2017. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination which is scheduled to be held on 13 August 2017.'30% Women reservation will be provided horizontally as per existing Government Rules / Orders. If qualified and suitable women candidates are not available for selection against the vacancies reserved for them, those vacancies will be filled by male candidates belonging to those respective communal categories.'Written Exam will be held on 13 August 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm. Hall tickets for the exam will be available at the official website.Click here for more Jobs News