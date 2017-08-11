TN TRB PG Post Graduate Assistants Results Declared @ Trb.tn.nic.in The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared the results of the written competitive examination for the direct recruitment of 3375 Post Graduate (PG) Assistants and Physical Education Directors Grade-I, which was held on July 2, 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TN TRB PG Post Graduate Assistants Results Declared @ Trb.tn.nic.in New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared the results of the written competitive examination for the direct recruitment of 3375 Post Graduate (PG) Assistants and Physical Education Directors Grade-I, which was held on July 2, 2017. A total number of 2,18,492 candidates had applied for the PG Assistants written examination and 2,00,299 candidates appeared for the TN TRB PG written examination. Tentative key answers for TN TRB PG assistant exam for all the subjects were published on July 19 in TRB official website www.trb.tn.nic.in and candidates were advised to submit their representations if any on tentative key answers along with relevant authoritative proof up to 5.30 pm on July 25.



The TN TRB board will conduct Certificate Verification on August 28 and August 29. Certificate Verification venue and individual call letter will be uploaded in the TRB website soon.



All the representations received from the candidates within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by the subject expert committee members, said a statement from the TN TRB.



After thorough scrutiny, a revised and final key answer has been arrived at by the subject expert committee members and based on that, OMR answer sheets of the candidates have been valued through computerized electronic process.



"During the computerized scanning of OMR answer sheets of the candidates who appeared in TN TRB PG exam, it was found that quite a number of candidates committed mistakes in marking/shading the question paper serial code which is essential for valuation of the OMR answer sheets," said the statement from TN TRB.



"The candidates who have not marked question paper serial code in their OMR answer sheets, their answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected. For those who have written the serial code but not shaded or multiple shaded, written serial code alone has been considered for valuation," it said.



Now the marks obtained by all the candidates who have appeared for the written examination are hereby released on individual query. The revised final key answers arrived by the subject expert committee members is published herewith.



"The list of candidates called for Certificate Verification in the ratio 1:1 is also published herewith, reserving 4% of posts for persons with Disability as per the interim order passed by Hon'ble High Court of Madras in WP.No.13350 of 2017," said the statement from TN TRB on the PG exam results.



TN TRB has declared the



Click here for more







The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared the results of the written competitive examination for the direct recruitment of 3375 Post Graduate (PG) Assistants and Physical Education Directors Grade-I, which was held on July 2, 2017. A total number of 2,18,492 candidates had applied for the PG Assistants written examination and 2,00,299 candidates appeared for the TN TRB PG written examination. Tentative key answers for TN TRB PG assistant exam for all the subjects were published on July 19 in TRB official website www.trb.tn.nic.in and candidates were advised to submit their representations if any on tentative key answers along with relevant authoritative proof up to 5.30 pm on July 25.The TN TRB board will conduct Certificate Verification on August 28 and August 29. Certificate Verification venue and individual call letter will be uploaded in the TRB website soon.All the representations received from the candidates within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by the subject expert committee members, said a statement from the TN TRB.After thorough scrutiny, a revised and final key answer has been arrived at by the subject expert committee members and based on that, OMR answer sheets of the candidates have been valued through computerized electronic process."During the computerized scanning of OMR answer sheets of the candidates who appeared in TN TRB PG exam, it was found that quite a number of candidates committed mistakes in marking/shading the question paper serial code which is essential for valuation of the OMR answer sheets," said the statement from TN TRB."The candidates who have not marked question paper serial code in their OMR answer sheets, their answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected. For those who have written the serial code but not shaded or multiple shaded, written serial code alone has been considered for valuation," it said.Now the marks obtained by all the candidates who have appeared for the written examination are hereby released on individual query. The revised final key answers arrived by the subject expert committee members is published herewith."The list of candidates called for Certificate Verification in the ratio 1:1 is also published herewith, reserving 4% of posts for persons with Disability as per the interim order passed by Hon'ble High Court of Madras in WP.No.13350 of 2017," said the statement from TN TRB on the PG exam results.TN TRB has declared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 results on June 30.Click here for more Jobs News