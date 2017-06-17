TN TRB Hall Ticket Released For Post Graduate Assistant/ Physical Education Director Posts Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released hall ticket for the Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade - I recruitment examination.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released hall ticket for the Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade - I recruitment examination. The Board had released the notification in the second week of May and the applications were accepted by the Board till 2 June 2017. The written exam is scheduled to be held on 2 July 2017. The recruitment is being held for selecting eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade - I in Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service.



A total number of 1663 vacancies are available for recruitment.



The written test will comprise of a single paper with 150 multiple choice questions. While 110 questions will be from the Main Subject, 30 will be from educational methodology and rest from general knowledge. 'Candidates who secure a minimum of 50% marks in written examination (for SC-45% mark, ST-40% mark) alone are eligible for recruitment.'



Selection process will consists of the marks obtained in written exam and the weightage marks during certificate verification. 'The Board will prepare the list of Candidates for Certificate Verification on a 1:1 ratio based on the Written Examination Marks duly following the communal rotation and other relevant rules in vogue.'



