TN TET 2017: Answer Keys Released, Download At Trb.tn.nic.in Answer keys have been released for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2017 (TN TET 2017).

Answer keys have been released for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2017 (TN TET 2017). Candidates who had appeared for the examination held on 29 and 30 April 2017 can now check the tentative answer key released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of the Board. The Board has also allowed candidates to raise objections against the key released within 27 May 2017.



The Board seeks representations, if any, regarding the challenges against the answer key before 1730 hours of the last date.



While submitting the challenges, candidates should make sure to attach the 'proof for the disputed answer keys, in the given format.' The representations must be sent through post or can also be dropped in the box at Teachers Recruitment Board's information centre.



TN TET 2017 had garnered huge response from aspirants. While a total of 241555 candidates had appeared for the Paper 1, 512260 appeared for the Paper 2 exam.

