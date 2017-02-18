TMB Bank Recruitment 2017 For Clerk Post, Apply At Tmbnet.in

New Delhi: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) has begun the online recruitment process of Clerks. TMB bank recruitment for Clerks will be held for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra. Interested and eligible bank job aspirants should not miss this opportunity. Candidates are suggested to go through the details given below, thoroughly, and ensure that they satisfy all the eligibility criteria set by the Bank. Thereafter, they can submit their applications online at the official portal of TMB at tmbnet.in.
Job Highlights
Closing Date for Online Registration: 22 February 2017
Last Date for Submission of Hard copy of Online Application: 28 February 2017
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have minimum educational qualification of a graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks. Candidates must also have knowledge in computer operations.
Engineering graduates must have minimum 60% marks for the same.
Age limit for graduates is 24 years and for postgraduates it is 26 years.
Apart from this candidates should essentially know to Speak, Read and Write in the local language.
Important: Graduation / Post Graduation from Open University and Correspondence courses are not eligible to apply.
Apart from the State of Tamil Nadu, for other States only native candidates of certain specified districts (mentioned in the official notification) can apply for the post.
Application Submission Procedure
e-application should be submitted first, followed by its hard copy, duly signed by the applicant. Hard copies must reach the concerned authorities within 5 days from the date of Online e-application registration but not later than 28 February 2017.
