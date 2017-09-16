TIFR Graduate School Admission 2018: Online Application Process Begins, Exam On 10 December Candidates shall have to apply before 12 October 2017.

New Delhi: Online application process has begun for Graduate School admissions (GS 2018) at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). Candidates can register for the exam scheduled on 10 December, latest by 12 October 2017. Examination will be held at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Haldwani, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam. The exam will be held in two sessions: morning session (9.30 am to 12.30 pm), afternoon session (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm).



Candidates should note that the result of the online exam will be declared on 31 January 2018.



The exam will be held for granting admission to Ph.d. and Integrated M.Sc.-Ph.D. Programs in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and PhD programs in Computer and Systems Sciences and Science education.



Eligibility Criteria

For PhD programs: M.A./M.Sc./M.Tech/ BE/ BTech or equivalent degree

For Integrated PhD programs: B.Sc./B.Pharm./B.S. degree or equivalent degree



Educational qualification varies for each of the disciplines. Candidates are suggested to go through the eligibility criteria in detail, before applying.



Before applying for the examination, candidates must go through the exam venues mentioned in the official website at tifr.res.in.



Click here for more



