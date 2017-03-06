The New India Assurance Company Ltd Recruitment 2017, Know More About Exam Pattern

New Delhi: The New India Assurance Company Limited recruitment has begun. Interested candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility, can apply for 984 Assistant posts. After registration, candidates shall have to face strict selection process in order to qualify. The selection process comprises of online examination (preliminary and main) and regional language test. Read: Recruitment Notification, Eligibility Criteria. Details of the recruitment can be found below.



The New India Assurance Company Limited Selection Process

Preliminary Exam: It will be an objective type test carrying a total of 100 marks. It will consist of 3 sections (test of English language, test of reasoning and test of numerical ability) and candidates will be allowed 1 hour for it.



Main Exam: The main exam will be objective type as well. Candidates will be allowed 120 minutes duration for the exam (total of 250 marks). The question paper will consist of 5 sections (reasoning, English language, general awareness, computer knowledge and numerical ability).



Both question papers will be bilingual (English and Hindi), except the English language paper.



Regional Language Test: Only those candidates who qualify the main examination will be eligible for the regional language test. This test will be qualifying in nature.



As stated in the official notification, "The Final Merit state-wise and category-wise List shall be prepared in descending order of the marks secured by the candidates in the Online Main Examination subject to qualifying the Regional Language Test. Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list shall be considered for appointment subject to Medical Fitness. Candidates will be intimated of the same through the Company's website. The candidates are requested to check the website regularly. "



Negative marking will be there in the online test.



